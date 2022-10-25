Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $165.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

