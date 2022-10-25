Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.67.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $324.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

