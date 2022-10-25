Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

