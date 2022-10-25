Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $323.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.12. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

