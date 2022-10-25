Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

IEX stock opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

