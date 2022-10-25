Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

