L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

NYSE:LHX opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

