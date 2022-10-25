Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $243,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Xylem by 11.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 41,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

