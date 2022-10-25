Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Insider Activity

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $135.00.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.