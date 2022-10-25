Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $111,785,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Datadog by 39,233.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 657,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,555,000 after acquiring an additional 655,589 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8,251.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

