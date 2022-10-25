Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 112.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

