Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Everi worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 163,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everi by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,233,000 after buying an additional 89,784 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Everi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Everi by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock worth $587,904. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

