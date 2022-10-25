Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 924.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

