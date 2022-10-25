Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.48 and a 200 day moving average of $318.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

