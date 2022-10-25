Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 477 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

