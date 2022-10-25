Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,712 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.