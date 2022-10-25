Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $202,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $107.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

