Comerica Bank Sells 7,141 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $230.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.24 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.