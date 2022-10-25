EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.