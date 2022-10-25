Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,989 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

