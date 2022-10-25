Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $151.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.