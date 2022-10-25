Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $479,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Up 2.1 %

GM stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.