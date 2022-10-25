Comerica Bank Sells 396 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $332.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.29.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

