Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 84,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

