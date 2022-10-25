US Bancorp DE Sells 1,670 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.7 %

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.