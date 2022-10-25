Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.