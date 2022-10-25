Xponance Inc. Purchases 827 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

