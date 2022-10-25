Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

