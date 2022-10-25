Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

