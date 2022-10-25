Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

