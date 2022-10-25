US Bancorp DE Sells 1,775 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

