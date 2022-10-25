Oppenheimer Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of LSTR opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

