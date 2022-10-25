FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, October 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of J opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

