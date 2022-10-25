Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $297,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $253.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

