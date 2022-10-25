5,460 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

