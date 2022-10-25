8,729 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

