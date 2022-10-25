Sciencast Management LP Invests $509,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $347.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $351.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,359 shares of company stock valued at $198,058,651. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

