CX Institutional Invests $116,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

