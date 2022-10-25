CX Institutional Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,066,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.