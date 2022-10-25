Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $209,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

