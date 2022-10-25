8,999 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of WMG opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

