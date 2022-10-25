Sciencast Management LP Grows Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Avient by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

