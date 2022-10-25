Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,021 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.