903 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $337.98 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.93 and its 200 day moving average is $363.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

