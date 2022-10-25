CX Institutional Takes $116,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Exelon by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,532 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

