CX Institutional Takes $112,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

