Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,013 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

