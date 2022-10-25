CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 1,198 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

