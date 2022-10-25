Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,615 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $7,866,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 124.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 340,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 188,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

