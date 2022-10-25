Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,939 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

